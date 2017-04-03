98-year-old man’s sweet tribute to late wife has him baking, giving away hundreds of pies

HASTINGS, Neb.– A 98-year-old man in Nebraska is giving back in the sweetest way possible.

After Leo Keller’s wife of 72 years passed away, he didn’t know what to do, at first. Then, he thought about baking.

Keller told KHGI, he bakes pies, cakes, and other treats every day. The best part: everything he bakes, he gives away for free to the sick, and to fellow widowers and widows; he even bakes for funeral receptions.

Keller says there is a secret to good baking. “Everything I do, I do it with love. That’s my secret ingredient, is love,” he told the Nebraska TV station.

The Hastings resident is likely thinking about his wife even before the treats are baked. He still uses the same oven his wife picked out when they moved into their home 62 years ago.

