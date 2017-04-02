× Suspect in PNC bank robbery taken into custody

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Police department, along with assistance from the Cleveland FBI, was able to identify the suspect in Saturday’s robbery of a PNC Bank in the 2700 block of South Moreland Blvd.

Kevin Bunn, 52, was determined to be the person responsible for the 11:30 a.m. robbery.

He was waiting in the customer line, approached the teller and handed her a note indicating a bank robbery. The teller complied with the demands and handed over an unknown amount of cash.

Bunn was taken into custody Sunday by the Cleveland police.