Police: hostage situation at Strongsville apartments cleared without injuries

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - Police have allowed residents back into Building 4 of the Chestnut Lake Apartments in Strongsville after they were evacuated earlier Sunday afternoon.

Police tell Fox 8 that this was a domestic violence situation that began around 2 p.m. when a gunshot was fired. The suspect, Jason Edmister, was inside an apartment with the weapon and one other person.

A number of law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in the situation, and snipers were positioned on nearby buildings.

By 4 p.m., the scene had been cleared, with Edmister in custody and the suspect unharmed.

Edmister is in the Strongsville jail Sunday evening and is scheduled to be arraigned on domestic violence charges in Berea on Monday morning.