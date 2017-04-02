Neighbor: Cleveland firefighters went above and beyond to save family

CLEVELAND — Caution tape surrounds a house a Cleveland family can no longer call home.

Late Saturday on Park Avenue near East 71st Street a fire destroyed everything inside a two story home and sent one man to the hospital.,

“We’re scared, we’re truly scared but the Cleveland Fire Department was on it, saved my house saved us,” said Gretchen Eberle, a neighbor who first spotted the flames.

The fire melted all the siding off Eberle’s home. She tells Fox 8 the family who rented the house next door lived there for a few months.

A Cleveland firefighter spokesperson says four people were inside during the fire, including two women, a child and a man. No working smoke detectors were found inside the home and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Eberle says firefighters went above and beyond to help her family stay safe by installing smoke detectors in her home for free.

“Our smoke detector wasn’t working; they installed two smoke detectors for us,” said Eberle. “After putting out the fire 2 o’clock in the morning, they had been here from 9 o’clock to 2 o’clock going up and down ladders. God Bless, God Bless those guys.”

Firefighters say the house where the fire started cannot be salvaged. The flames also damaged a warehouse next door.

41.445746 -81.638795