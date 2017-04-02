LIVE VIDEO: Still waiting with April for that baby!

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Many people can attest to the fact that babies have their own schedules and they will be born when they are good and ready.

That applies to baby giraffes too, or so it would seem.

The amazing staff at Animal Adventure Park is still awaiting the birth of April’s calf. And even though all indications pointed to the fact that it would most likely be this weekend, well…babies.

In fact her veterinarian, Dr. Tim, had this to say on Facebook this evening:

So the timeline for my 24-48 hour prediction is rapidly coming to an end… not surprising is the fact that we still have no calf and we still don’t have a giraffe in Labor! Pretty much all of her clinical signs from a couple days ago are still true. She just isn’t quite ready to give the world what it wants.

To answer a few question I have seen on the web in various places: no, she isn’t late; no, she isn’t overdue; no, I’m not concerned she is “taking so long”, nor should you be. Yes she remains happy and comfortable (considering the circumstances). Yes, she will have this calf when she is good and ready. No, public outcry won’t change that. No, I cannot induce her, nor should we want to… (those are human constructs which don’t apply to large wild animals and only endanger the life of April and her calf )Yes, it will be awesome when the calf arrives. No, watching after April is not my only job. Yes, we have been watching her for a very long time… enjoy the <free> show people. Get more popcorn.

You all know how much I love to be wrong about my predictions, but such is life. I’ll keep all posted and will let you know when the baby is on its way. It really shouldn’t be much longer, I’m just not going to tell you my guesstimate anymore.

We like Dr. Tim – he’s got the right attitude about this fun baby journey!

