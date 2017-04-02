LIVE VIDEO: April’s keepers hoping to ‘shake things up’ with yard time

HARPURSVILLE, Ohio — Two days ago, April’s keepers thought she would definitely go into labor by the end of the evening. Yet, here we are, and our favorite giraffe is still leaving us scratching our heads.

This morning, an update on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page said that April continues to be “a bit out of character.”

Read the full post, below:

“This morning, keepers report increased discharge, continued lack of interest in food, full udders. April also continues to be a bit out of character. We continue to watch and wait. Keepers feel they will be able to get the giraffes yard time today, as yard conditions have returned to safe and temperatures promise to climb from the 30s to 50s today. Perhaps that will ‘shake’ things up!”

Are you worried you’re going to miss out on the birth? Don’t be. The park has set up a text alert system to keep April’s followers informed when the big event arrives.

Click HERE to sign up.

**Continued coverage on April**