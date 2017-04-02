Kent police post startling warning about public restroom drug use

KENT, Ohio – Kent police have posted a graphic warning about the very real dangers of public drug use.

In a Facebook post, they tell how an officer was called out to a gas station for reports of a suspicious person. The officer found that person ingesting what was suspected to be heroin or Fentanyl in one of the station’s restroom stalls.

But what prompted the warning was that blood and traces of the drugs were left in the stall. In fact, the drug itself was found on the restroom’s baby-changing station. Police want to warn everyone that these drugs could be absorbed through the skin and are potentially fatal.

They are urging everyone to be very aware of their surroundings when they are in a public restroom, as they are very common locations for drug transactions and also for drug use:“Please be very mindful of this for your safety and your kids’…”