Indians sign Roberto Perez to long-term contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Sunday signed Roberto Perez to a four-year contract with club options for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The move happened just a day ahead of opening day, when the Tribe takes on the Texas Rangers.

Perez, 28, has spent his entire professional career with the Indians following his 33rd round selection in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.

He hit three home runs in the 2016 postseason while recording an OPS of .719, becoming the first Puerto Rican-born player to homer twice in a World Series game.

