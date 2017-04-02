Forecast: Perfect weather for spring clean-up today

After all the rain we received last week, flood warnings continue for some area rivers and creeks through the remainder of the weekend.
Here’s the list:
- Grand River at Painesville
- Killbuck Creek near Killbuck
- Mahoning River at Leavittsburg
- Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station
Milder temperatures will join us today with sunshine! Today is definitely the pick day this weekend! You can get a head start on the spring clean-up in your yard.
More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week. Say it isn’t SNOW?! Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast!
Here is the latest 8-day: