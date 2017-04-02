Forecast: Perfect weather for spring clean-up today

After all the rain we received last week, flood warnings continue for some area rivers and creeks through the remainder of the weekend.

Here’s the list:

  • Grand River at Painesville
  • Killbuck Creek near Killbuck
  • Mahoning River at Leavittsburg
  • Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station

Milder temperatures will join us today with sunshine!  Today is definitely the pick day this weekend!  You can get a head start on the spring clean-up in your yard.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week.  Say it isn’t SNOW?!  Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast!

Here is the latest 8-day:

 