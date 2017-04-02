Forecast: Perfect weather for spring clean-up today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After all the rain we received last week, flood warnings continue for some area rivers and creeks through the remainder of the weekend.

Here’s the list:

Grand River at Painesville

Killbuck Creek near Killbuck

Mahoning River at Leavittsburg

Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station

Milder temperatures will join us today with sunshine! Today is definitely the pick day this weekend! You can get a head start on the spring clean-up in your yard.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week. Say it isn’t SNOW?! Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast!

Here is the latest 8-day: