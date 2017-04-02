Forecast: clouding up for the evening, spring rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until late tonight for Killbuck Creek near Killbuck. Minor flooding is occurring at this time. All other rivers and creeks have receded below flood stage. We have more rain on the way this week. Stay tuned we could have some soakers at times!

High clouds have started to stream into the region ahead of our next system. I’ll be another quiet night tonight, but not as chilly as last night thanks to the cloud cover. Monday starts off dry, then showers develop after lunch. Temperatures on the mild side with highs ranging in the low and mid 60’s.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week. Say it isn’t SNOW?! Yes, we have snowflakes in the forecast! Here is the latest 8-day…

