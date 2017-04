Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - April is "Autism Awareness Month" - a time to promote awareness, acceptance and attention to those people who are diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

Fox 8 New in the Morning was joined by Dr. Vanessa Jensen of the Cleveland Clinic, along with Megan and Jack Milanich to talk about how Clevelanders can help support those who live with autism and those who care for them.

For more information on how you can support National Autism Awareness, click here.