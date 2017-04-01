LIVE VIDEO: Vet says April showing more and more signs of labor

HARPURSVILLE, New York — We know what you’re thinking: It’s never going to happen.

But, April the giraffe’s vet says she is displaying some major signs of impending birth.

Here is the latest update from her keepers at Animal Adventure Park:

“The vet has made his second visit of the day.

When we thought she could not ‘bag up’ further – she most certainly has.

April is not touching her grain, but is accepting carrots.

You may see her lifting each leg, pinning ears, dazing off, raising tail – those behaviors are what we want to see and expect to increase in frequency.

We will continue to keep you posted.”

