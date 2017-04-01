LIVE VIDEO: All signs hint at birth, April keeping her composure

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The joke is on all of us this April Fool’s Day, as our favorite giraffe decided she just didn’t want to give birth Saturday after all.

Her keepers at Animal Adventure Park report that our favorite mommy-to-be continues to ignore her grain, zones in and out of awareness and is showing indications of contractions, but she isn’t in “active labor.” They tell us that April is “comfortable, confident and continues to keep her composure.” (Which is more than we can admit to at times as we continue with our giraffe obsession!)

