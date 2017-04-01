High school student shot in Subway robbery recovering, suspects still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--A Brooklyn High School student is recovering after Cleveland police said she was shot on the job.

Meanwhile, the suspects involved are still out there.

Authorities told Fox 8 the 17-year-old female worker was shot in the arm during a violent robbery at the Subway Restaurant on Memphis Avenue, near w. 63rd, Friday evening.

"When I heard there was a shooting over there the first thing I did, I called my sister; she said Subway got robbed again," said Kevin Napier, of Cleveland.

Napier's sister owns Suzie's Family Restaurant, which is right next door.

He admits there has been trouble in that stretch of businesses in the past.

"They tried to get in here twice; they bust through this window, once, yeah," he said.

But nothing like Friday, just after 9:00 p.m., when Cleveland police said two masked men with weapons stormed the Subway location.

Authorities said a large-caliber revolver and possibly an AR15 were used in the crime.

"She is just trying to make a living and make money. You are not safe anywhere," said nearby business owner, Kim Rodecker.

"It doesn't matter if you are in a nice neighborhood or not, it can happen anywhere, any time."

Cleveland police told Fox 8 another customer was robbed of her purse, Friday, and another young employee explained off-camera that his "life flashed before his eyes" when a weapon was pointed at him.

"People are just getting tired of it, are getting shot for nothing," Rodecker said.

On Saturday afternoon, Cleveland officers came back to the crime scene to investigate. They explained they want the suspects off the streets before anyone else gets hurt.

Classmates of the Brooklyn High teen are raising awareness to the shooting on Change.org and believe something needs to be done to prevent more violence.

"She wasn't armed. She wasn't resisting; she just got shot for nothing. I hope they catch these guys," Rodecker said.

41.439953 -81.731109