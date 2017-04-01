Forecast: clearing skies, some fog for the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - After all the rain we received over the last 48 hours, flood warnings continue for some area rivers and creeks through the remainder of the weekend.

Here’s the list…

Grand River at Painesville Killbuck Creek near Killbuck Mahoning River at Leavittsburg Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station

Clouds are hanging tough this afternoon with temperatures only managing the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Eventually the clouds will gradually clear as we head into the evening and through the night. It’ll be chilly tonight with temperatures dropping to the low and mid 30’s.

Expect milder temperatures with more sunshine Sunday as high pressure settles in. Sunday is definitely the pick day this weekend! You can get a head start on the spring clean-up in your yard.

More unsettled spring weather will be on the way for us next week. Here is the latest 8-day forecast: