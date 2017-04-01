FBI searching for bank robber who held up PNC in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a robber who held up a PNC Bank Saturday morning.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the branch in the 2700 block of South Moreland Blvd.

Officials say a man waiting in the customer line approached the teller and handed her a note indicating a bank robbery. The teller complied with the demands and handed over an unknown amount of cash.

Witnesses saw the suspect get into the driver’s side of a black GMC SUV parked in the gas station parking lot, just south of the bank. The vehicle was then seeing driving westbound on Drexmore Road.

The suspect is described as being a black male in his 50s, about 5’5″, and 160 lbs. He reportedly walked with a limp and used a cane. He was dressed in a brown and orange Browns knit hat, blue surgical mask, blue coat, tan pants, and dark brown boots.

No one was injured during the robbery. Authorities also say no weapon was seen or implied.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland FBI or Crimestoppers. There is reward money for information leading to an arrest.

PNC is also offering an additional $5,000 for an arrest or conviction in this investigation.

