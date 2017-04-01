Cleveland police searching for suspects who held up Subway, shot teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Subway Friday evening, then shot a 17-year-old female employee.

Officials say two masked males stormed into the store on Memphis Avenue at about 9 p.m. One of them was armed with a large-caliber revolver; the other was possibly carrying an AR15.

The suspects demanded money from the Subway employees, forcing a male worker to get additional money from the back of the store. The suspect armed with the revolver then shot the 17-year-old female employee in the arm, police say.

Before running from the store, the robbers took an unknown amount of cash and stole a purse from a 40-year-old female customer.

The teen employee who was shot was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Police said they expected her to be released on Saturday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crime, or the suspects involved, is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.

41.440288 -81.730490