Cleveland firefighters battle large house fire on east side

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland fire department was called out to a multi-alarm fire on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

According to a spokesman, a house in the 6700 block of Park Avenue is on fire. Multiple companies are working to contain the flames.

One patient was transported to the MetroHealth Burn Unit, but their condition is not known.

