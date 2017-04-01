× Autism Awareness: How a sweet treat at Panera Bread is making a big difference

CLEVELAND, Ohio — April is National Autism Awareness Month. In honor of autism awareness, Panera Bread is once again hosting “Pieces of Hope for Autism,” a fundraiser for Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism.

From Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9, 100% of proceeds from each puzzle piece cookie sold will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism.

The puzzle piece shortbread cookies can be purchased at Northeast Ohio Panera Bread locations or pre-ordered online at www.covelli.com/Autism.

The company says over the last five years, Panera Bread/Covelli Enterprises has donated over $300,000 to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism through the “Pieces of Hope for Autism” fundraiser.

Panera says each student receives support to help nurture their success at school, at home and in their community.

