Art professor killed in shootout crossfire memorialized at John Carroll University

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS - A professor caught in the crossfire and killed during a shooting is being remembered by his family, students and staff at John Carroll University.

"The probability of this happening is unreal," said the victim's nephew Nathan Wilder. "I don't know what to say."

The murder of David Wilder, 61 has left a hole that will be difficult to fill in three college communities: Tri-C, Cleveland State and John Carroll University where he served as an adjunct professor. Several of his art students attended his memorial service.

"We just saw him and it's just crazy to think that like one week he's here and the next week he's not," said student Andrew Nahra.

Investigators say Wilder was shot one week ago while driving down Woodland Avenue near East 89th Street Saturday afternoon. During a recent press conference about violence in Cleveland, the police chief called the shooting a "running gun battle." Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, was also killed in the shooting.

"We would like justice to be served but at the end of the day it doesn't bring him back," said Nathan. "I'm not going to allow that tragedy to diminish the life of my uncle."

Three men are charged with aggravated murder for Wilder's death.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $15,000 dollars toward its $7,500 dollar goal for funeral expenses. The page states excess money will be used to create an art scholarship in Wilder's name.