Weekend weather: Slowly clearing up on Saturday, cooler temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- We will eventually dry out this weekend. The clearing will be slow on Saturday with eventual breaks in the clouds. Note how the clouds don’t begin to significantly yield to sunshine until later Saturday afternoon.

Expect cool temperatures on Saturday with more sunshine and milder temperatures Sunday. Sunday is definitely the pick day this weekend! Enjoy! More unsettled spring weather is on the way for us next week.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast; follow weather updates, here.