Video shows clerk being attacked inside Cleveland Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has now obtained the video of the attack in a local Walmart that has everyone talking.

A teen girl suffered a concussion and other injuries after she got jumped while working at the Steelyard Commons Walmart in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers and Cleveland Police are hoping you can identify two women involved.

Nautica Chappell said the women grew impatient in the store waiting for help. They left. Then they came back in, and one pulled her ponytail from behind.

Chappell said, “And she grabbed my ponytail and threw my head on the ground. And started kicking me and punching me."

The video released to the I TEAM only shows the beginning of that assault.

However, two other clips give us a clear look at the suspects coming and going. One is even smiling as she hurries out.

A friend of the victim even discovered an outrageous post online. Apparently one of the women involved posted, “I JUST BEAT THIS --- UP AT WAL MART.”

Others reacted to it laughing and asking to see video of it.

Now the video just released could help crack the case.

Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Or send an e-mail at www.25crime.com. You can stay anonymous, and you could get a reward for a tip leading to an arrest.

Meantime, Thursday, Wal-Mart released a statement saying:

“We do not condone violence of any kind in our stores. We continually evaluate our safety measures to help ensure we’re providing our associates and customers with a safe and secure shopping environment. At this time, our focus is on the well-being of our associate.”

