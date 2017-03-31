Live video: Victims identified in Canton homicide; 3-year-old escaped shooting

CANTON, Ohio– Police identified the four people who died in a murder-suicide at a Canton house on Thursday.

Officers were called the home on Smith Avenue Northwest at about 1:40 p.m., where they found four adults dead inside.

Canton police said Tres Peterson, 21, walked into the house with a 9mm handgun and killed a dog. He then chased his former fiancee, 20-year-old Cheyenne Calderon, into a bedroom.

That’s when Peterson shot and killed Calderon; her mother Kelly Freshour, 50; and Timothy Keyser, 70, police said. He fired 14 shots during the murders. Then he went back into the dining room and killed himself.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was able to escape with Calderon’s 3-year-old son. They were unharmed. They child is now in the custody of his great-grandparents.

Investigators said Peterson legally purchased the pun at a Jackson Township store the day of the shooting.

Peterson was an active Army reservist. Investigators said his relationship with Calderon ended about a week ago. They have not found any history of violent behavior.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the “Canton” and the message to 847411.