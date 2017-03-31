Two men suspected in pair of Cleveland-area bank robberies

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for two suspects following two area bank robberies.

Two men ordered money from a teller at the US Bank on Lorain Avenue near West 97th Street. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to the FBI, the suspects left behind a suspicious device, which law enforcement determined was not explosive. No weapon was seen.

The pair got away in a green, four-door sedan with a broken taillight.

The FBI said it is believed these two also robbed the US Bank on East 200th Street in Euclid on Wednesday. Police said one of the suspects threatened a teller.

