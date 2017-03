× Teenager shot in the arm on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 17-year-old was shot in the arm, Friday night, according to Cleveland police and EMS.

They tell FOX 8 News it happened in the 6000 block of Memphis Ave. in Cleveland. Officers were seen walking in and out of a Subway restaurant in that area.

The teenager was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

