So sweet! Postal worker installs ramp for dog on his route

BOULDER, Colorado — When a USPS letter carrier saw a family carry their beloved pup down the stairs of their Boulder, Colorado, home, he did something wonderful to help them.

According to ABC News, Jeff Kramer gave the Dimetrosky family a ramp for their black lab named Tashi.

The 70-pound pup is 14 and has trouble getting down the stairs.

Kramer had a ramp that he built for his dog, Odie, who has since passed away. He brought the ramp to the family and installed it for them.

“He’s just amazing. We’ve had the ramp for a few months and he’s saved us,” Karen Dimetrosky told the Boulder Daily Camera.

