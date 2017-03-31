× Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opens 2017 Inductee Exhibit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is already welcoming the class of 2017.

A new exhibit is open honoring this year’s inductees: Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Yes, and Musical Excellence Award recipient Nile Rodgers.

It includes items from every member of the class of 2017, including:

Joan Baez’s contract for the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair. Baez was originally scheduled as the closing act of the signature event of the counterculture, which took place August 15 – 18, 1969. She ended up closing the first day’s performances and was compensated $10,000.

A t-shirt worn by Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam lead vocalist wore this shirt during the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 16, 1994. As the show’s end credits rolled and the cast gathered to say goodnight, Vedder opened his shirt to reveal the letter “K” he’d written over his heart in tribute to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who had died on April 5, 1994.

Nile Rodgers’ Stuyvesant Guitar Man electric guitar, c. 1980.

Tour items from Yes, including a point of sale sign from the Drama tour.

A reel-to-reel master recording of “Dear Mama,” the first single from Tupac Shakur’s third studio album Me Against the World. The song pays tribute to Shakur’s mother Afeni, a political activist and member of the Black Panther party. The emotional homage reached Number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Steve Perry’s tuxedo jacket worn during Journey’s 1981 Escape tour.

A gold Gibson Les Paul played by Jeff Lynne of ELO, c. 1974.

Rock Hall officials say, this year, there is something for all rock fans to appreciate. “This is a great class. It’s diverse; you have all different eras and styles, and genres of music represented. It kinda works how we define rock and roll music; this class, sorta epitomizes that,” said John Goehrke, Rock Hall director of public programs.

The exhibit also includes a new video spotlighting speeches and special moments during past induction ceremonies.

This year’s ceremony will take place Friday, April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

