Prosecutor to seek death penalty in case of man accused of killing Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A registered sex offender has been indicted on charges in the slaying and alleged rape of an Ohio State University student.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brian Golsby is charged in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, whose body was found outside a Grove City park in February.

Franklin County’s prosecutor in Columbus said Friday he will seek the death penalty if Golsby is convicted of aggravated murder. The Columbus man also is charged with kidnapping and rape, among other counts.

The 18-count indictment also includes charges related to six armed robberies in Columbus prior to Tokes’ slaying.

Messages seeking comment on Golsby’s behalf were left for his attorneys.

Police say they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from Tokes’ car.

He was previously imprisoned in an attempted rape and aggravated robbery and released in November.

Read more, here.