Man driven to home after shooting; rushed to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Detectives and officers with the Euclid Police Department are looking for the person who fired the shots that sent a man to the hospital.

Police found several shell casings at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and E. 191st Street. That's where they believe the shooting occured.

They were called to a house on nearby Sagamore Drive in Euclid just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. When officers and EMS arrived, they found a man in a car with gun shot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital. His name and condition were not immediately released.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.