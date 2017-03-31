LIVE VIDEO: Will April’s calf be a March or April baby?

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Her name is April, so it would be fitting if the world’s most famous giraffe had her calf in April.
But the keepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York have said all week that her baby could come at any time.
If the new giraffe is going to be born in March, it has to be born before 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Many people on Twitter have theorized that the giraffe isn’t really pregnant and that this is all an April Fool’s joke. So if the giraffe is born Saturday, April 1st, it would be kind of fitting.
42.153897 -75.668072