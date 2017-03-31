Live video: Keepers predict a calf today or tonight for April the pregnant giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY.– It’s the final countdown!

The staff at Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York posted an update on April the pregnant giraffe Friday morning.

Keepers said all observations and behavior indicate the calf will be born Friday. The staff has been onsite all morning and called the veterinarian within minutes.

“We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” Animal Adventure Park said on Facebook. “This is what we have all been waiting for!”

More stories on April the giraffe here