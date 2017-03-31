Live giraffe video: ‘April waiting for April,’ vet says

​

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.– Well.. it looks like April the giraffe may be waiting for April the month to give birth.

On Friday morning, Animal Adventure Park posted it thought today or tonight could be it. But, it doesn’t look like April is ready just yet.

Here is the latest from the park’s Facebook page:

“Keeper report – April has zero interest in food. Behavior is extremely off. Signs of contractions continue.

Vet report –

Here are the signs that I’m happy to be seeing: significant changes to her “back end” including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You’ll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. – Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly.

——–

It looks like we will have an April Fools baby!

Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April – waited for April!”

