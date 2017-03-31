I-Team: Cuyahoga County Jail guard disciplined after making video on problems with locks in cells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer has been disciplined after making a video exposing problems with locks in cells.

That video was first revealed publicly by the FOX 8 I TEAM.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says the guard is being punished for not reporting the problems through proper channels.

Mary Louise Madigan says he “failed to act." Charles Campbell has been demoted from corporal to corrections officer.

Privately, jail guards claim there is still a problem; the county says it's been fixed.

