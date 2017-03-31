Heavy rain at times, temperatures dropping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain continues today. It could be heavy at times, so watch out for ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Localized flooding is possible but were not anticipating any widespread issues. In case, a watch, warning or advisory is issued you can **Follow the latest weather alerts, here**.

Temperatures are expected to fall through the day, that by dinnertime we’ll likely be in the upper 40’s. When it’s not raining, watch out for fog.

We dry out this weekend. Expect cool temperatures on Saturday with more sunshine and milder temperatures Sunday. Sunday is definitely the pick day this weekend! Enjoy! More unsettled spring weather on the way for us next week.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast: