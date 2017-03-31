Fox 8 Recipe Box: Shrimp fajita loaded tater tots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brittany Bo Baker loves her "Grammaw's" cooking.

But when she asked her to share her recipes, she said, "I never measure, I just season as I go."

That's when Brittani decided to spend some time with "Grammaw" to measure and write down all of her secret recipe blends.

She created a line of seasonings called "Grammaw Knows."

You can learn more about the seasonings and watch videos of Brittani cooking with her daughter on Brittani's website. (And be sure to check back for information about the "bling" knife she featured on Fox 8 News in the Morning.)

Shrimp fajita loaded tater tots

Ingredients:

2 cups of tater tots

1 cup of 4 cheese Mexican blend

1/4 cup of sweet bell peppers sliced

1/4 cup of onions

2 tablespoons Olive oil

1/2 lb of raw shrimp peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon Grammaw Knows Fajita seasoning

2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Citrus sea salt

2 tablespoons Guacamole

2 tablespoons fat free Greek yogurt or Sour cream

Instructions:

Heat oven to 425 and bake tater tots for 20-25 mins or until crispy. Meanwhile heat oil in a skillet on medium heat and sauté sweet bell peppers and onions until tender, add shrimp and season with Grammaw Knows Fajitas and Grammaw Knows Citrus sea salt. Remove tater tots from oven place a layer of tater tots on your serving plate then top with cheese, shrimp fajita mix, guacamole and Greek yogurt. Enjoy.

(For a low carb option you can serve the same shrimp fajita mix in a butter lettuce wrap and top with reduced fat cheese and fat free Greek yogurt .)