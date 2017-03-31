Download: How did you know when you found the one?

How do you know when you’ve found the one?

Matchmaker Bela Gandhi, of Smart Dating Academy, says it comes down to one word: Easy.

Gandhi says she knows when couples are a good match when they describe their relationship as being easy.

And, Gandhi would know because of her extremely high success rate in matchmaking.

“We are thrilled to have zero splits or divorces, keeping in mind most divorces happen within the first seven years of marriage. I’m about to celebrate 20 years with my husband in May,” the matchmaker told TODAY.com.

We want to know what you think. How did you know when you found the one? Leave your comments on our Facebook page. They could be read at 9 a.m.!