Disturbing: Some Sandusky residents alarmed to find Ku Klux Klan fliers in driveways

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- People who live along Hayes Avenue, Mason Road, and Strub Road in Sandusky made a disturbing discovery Friday morning.

Fliers from the Ku Klux Klan were apparently dropped in their driveways.

A man who did not want to be identified said he spotted over a hundred fliers inside plastic bags.

Erving Rickard lives along Strub Road and discovered a flier in his driveway.

"I was amazed because most people in Sandusky get along," said Rickard.

In addition to some KKK literature, the flier urged people to just say no to drugs.

Meantime, it's a mystery as to who dropped the fliers off overnight.

"I am going to throw it away. I honestly would have never paid much attention to it," said Rickard.