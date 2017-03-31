× Cleveland woman turns herself in following 2-year-old grandson’s death

CLEVELAND– A woman wanted following the death of her 2-year-old grandson turned herself into police.

Norma Caraballo, 45, was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening, the Cleveland Division of Police said. She was charged with child endangering, which is a second-degree felony.

Police began investigating after 2-year-old Noah Harvey died at MetroHealth Medical Center on Tuesday.

The child’s mother left him with Caraballo at her home on West 20th Street in Cleveland while she went to work. Noah was later found unresponsive and not breathing in his crib.

According to the police report, the toddler tested positive for methadone, a drug used to treat withdrawal symptoms from opioid addiction. The report also said Caraballo, the boy’s grandmother, is a recovering heroin addict and takes methadone daily.

Cleveland police said the investigation remains in the early stages.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause or manner of death for Noah.

