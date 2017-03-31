× Cleveland Indians want fans to put their #CapsOn for Opening Day

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians want fans to show their spirit on Opening Day by putting their #CapsOn.

The Tribe opens their season against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Monday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

The team is encouraging fans to snap a photo in their Tribe hats and tweet photos to @Indians for a chance to win tickets to the sold-out home opening on April 11.

“Whether fans are attending the Tribe’s game in Texas against the Rangers, going to school or work, or watching at home, the Indians encourage them to celebrate their Tribe pride by rocking Indians caps and posting pictures to social media using #CapsOn,” the club said in a news release on Friday.

