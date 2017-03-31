Canton police to hold news conference on fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Canton police will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to release more information on a shooting that left four people and a dog dead inside of a home on Smith Avenue Northwest Thursday afternoon, authorities tell Fox 8 News.

The names of the deceased are expected to be released during the update, police say.

The shooting happened just blocks away from Clarendon Elementary School. Police say officers were called to the house at around 1:45 p.m. Two men, two women and a dog were found fatally shot inside.

Officials believe the shooting was a domestic situation and the public is not in danger. Authorities also say the shooter is one of the four deceased.

Family members on scene Thursday told Fox 8 News that the three other people who were shot were a woman, her boyfriend, and her 21-year-old daughter.

The Stark County Humane Society removed two other dogs and a cat from the home.

