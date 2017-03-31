× Bomb squad responds for inert grenade during Springfield Township traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Police in Springfield Township made a startling discovery during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Officers stopped a car for speed on Massillon Road shortly after midnight and noticed a semi-automatic handgun in the back, within the driver’s reach.

According to Springfield Township police, the gun was loaded and officers also saw what they believed to be an active grenade.

The Summit County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined the grenade was inert.

The driver, Lane Spraggins, 20, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and taken to the Summit County Jail.