Body found in Streetsboro ditch identified as 20-year-old man

STREETSBORO, Ohio– The Streetsboro Police Department on Friday released the identity of the man whose body was discovered in a ditch.

A resident on Invernest Street in Streetsboro called police at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday after finding the man face down in the shallow water.

Police identified him as 20-year-old David Bowles, of Mantua.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Toxicology reports from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office could take days or weeks.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and it appears his death may be accidental.

