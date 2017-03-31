× $10,000 bond for man, mother charged in Parma teen’s disappearance

PARMA, Ohio– A Massachusetts man and his mother appeared in court Friday morning in the disappearance of a 17-year-old Parma girl.

Katarina Bitterman was reported missing on March 4, prompting an investigation by Parma police and the FBI. Authorities searched nearby West Creek Reservation for the missing teen.

FBI agents safely recovered Bitterman a week later at a home in Salem, Massachusetts, where they arrested 19-year-old Michael H. Julien. He’s charged with inducing panic and interference with custody. His mother, 43-year-old Renee M. Hanson, faces similar charges, along with two counts of obstructing justice.

Julien and Hanson appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each and they were ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The mother and son will be back in court for a pretrial on April 11.

