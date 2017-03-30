Watch April the giraffe LIVE: Animal park says it should not be much longer now

​

HARPURSVILLE, New York — It shouldn’t be much longer! That’s the latest update from Animal Adventure Park in New York where all eyes continue to be on April the giraffe as she awaits the birth of her 4th calf.

Here is the park’s Thursday evening update on Facebook:

“It was clear to all watching, the evening keeper check was cut short by April. Her behavior is very off from normal demeanor; this is to be expected. Mammary development photos were not captured, but udders reported as full. It should not be much longer!”

**Read more updates, here**

Earlier Thursday, on the park’s YouTube page, owner Jordan Patch provided a behind the scenes tour of the giraffe’s temporary home.

You can take the behind the scenes tour in this YouTube video.