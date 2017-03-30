Two cars, mailboxes set on fire in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio– The Avon Lake Police Department is investigating two vehicles that were set on fire.

The first incident happened on Wednesday on Fay Avenue. Police said the residents heard a loud noise in the early-morning hours and found a car on fire in the driveway.

The fire department put out the blaze.

Later in the day, a truck on Stoney Brook Drive sustained fire damage. Officers canvassed the area, and found burned mail and two broken mailboxes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Avon Lake Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-933-2211.