Three charged in Cleveland drive-by shooting that injured two young girls

CLEVELAND– A man and two teens are facing charges for a drive-by shooting in Cleveland that seriously hurt two young girls.

The group was trying to shoot at rival gang members on Dudley Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Oct. 4, prosecutors said. They ended up hitting a 3-year-old in the head and a 9-year-old in the back.

Jeron High, 18, and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang. If convicted, they face 132 years behind bars.

The two young victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where the 9-year-old was treated and released. The younger girl remained in critical condition for days.

“The recent crimes committed by teenagers in the city of Cleveland is staggering,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a news release on Thursday.

The juveniles were 16 at the time of the shooting. According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspects had known gang affiliations.

O’Malley said his office is attempting to have the teens’ case moved to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court so they can be tried as adults.

Over the weekend, juveniles were blamed for two shootings that killed four people, including a 61-year-old college professor who was just driving through the area. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams described both incidents as “running gun battle.”

“We need the public’s help because we don’t want further retaliation or anything else that goes along with these incidents. We want to stop this right now,” Williams told reporters during a news conference on Monday.

