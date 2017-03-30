Teacher’s assistant at Akron charter school sent nude photos to students, police say

AKRON, Ohio– A former teacher’s assistant is in jail following accusations he sent nude photos of himself to students.

Chanc A. Baylor, 23, of Akron, is charged with disseminating materials harmful to juveniles. He turned himself into the Akron Municipal Court with his attorney Wednesday afternoon. Additional charges are expected.

Baylor was an art teacher’s assistant at Emmanuel Christian Academy. Akron police said he sent naked photos to five female students on social media sites.

It was reported to police on March 10, prompting an investigation.

Baylor has not been employed by the school since late February 2016.

Emmanuel Christian Academy is a charter school for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade located on North Portage Path. Police said the incident occurred at its previous location on Diagonal Road last year.

