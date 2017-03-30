Taking shape! Inside the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

AVON, Ohio — Construction is well under way on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

Jeff Crawford of Cleveland Custom Homes says the theme for the home in Avon’s Red Tail Golf community is a modern farmhouse.

The two-story home will have four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It will feature an open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings and 2,700 square feet of living space.

Everything was made possible by 46 companies who donated 100 percent of everything needed to complete the home.

“We’re making progress with the home; we’re about halfway through. It wouldn’t be possible without awesome trades, vendors and suppliers who are willing to sacrifice the time and resources to do what we see here, and I wanted to say thank you on behalf of St. Jude, Cleveland Custom Homes and myself; it wouldn’t be possible without them,” Crawford told FOX 8.

Stay tuned! The drawing will take place Thursday, June 22, 2017.

**More on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.**

If you purchased a ticket you qualify for more than the home.

Here is a list of all prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio



Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall



Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas



Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash



Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments



$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread



$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care



Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo



$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White