Special new room at Quicken Loans Arena is an escape from all the noise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland Cavaliers game can be so exciting, but it can also be overwhelming for some people with the screaming fans, and the flashing lights. That can lead to sensory overload for children with autism, veterans with traumatic stress, and many others.

Quicken Loans Arena now has a sensory quiet space; it's the first space like this at any arena in the country.

KultureCity is a company that helps organizations like the Cavs create spaces and programs that promote diversity and community. The company worked with the Cavaliers to design the quiet space. They also helped train staff to identify people who suffer from sensory overload at events.

The sensory room features reduced lighting and special seating that is very soft to help create a safe space. The room is full of textures that help soothe people who are anxious.

People can also request sensory bags that can be used during the event.

"What comes in them are the noise-canceling headphones and these sort of mitigate the noise and also the fidget tools that you can manipulate in your hand so that can reduce stress in a stressful situation," said Dr. Julian Maha, director of KultureCity.

You can't buy a ticket to come into the sensory room during events at the arena. The room is for people who are already at events when issues arise.

The sensory-friendly bags can be requested from any of the guest services offices at Quicken Loans Arena, and they will be returned at the end of the event.