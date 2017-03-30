Smash-and-grab robbers take ATM from 24-hour store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Officers with the Brooklyn Police Department are looking for the minivan that drove off with an ATM.

The smash-and-grab robbers hit the BP at Tiedeman and Brookpark Roads around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Employees of the 24-hour store told Fox 8 that the van backed into the store and two masked men got out, loaded the ATM, and drove away.

Brooklyn Police said the grey van, which has heavy back-end damage, was last seen driving toward I-480.

The minivan was reported stolen out of Cleveland.